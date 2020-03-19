Cellebrite Increases Online Learning Capacity

Company Aims to Provide Flexible Learning Options to Digital Forensics Professionals Facing Travel Restrictions

TYSONS CORNER, Virginia, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cellebrite, the global leader in Digital Intelligence Solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it is increasing its live online and on-demand training options for law enforcement and enterprise digital forensics professionals. The Company is committed to providing ongoing interactive learning despite current travel restrictions and social distancing measures. With the current health risks surrounding the coronavirus, Cellebrite is ensuring the safety of its customers and trainers while carrying on its commitment to bring training where and when it is needed by moving instruction to virtual classrooms.

Cellebrite has removed the barrier of requiring active product licenses to participate in their Virtual Live Online classes and those that sign up will be provided with the technology they need to successfully complete the courses.

Classes Immediately Available Include:



CCO CCPA: Cellebrite Certified Operator / Cellebrite Certified Physical Analyst

CASA: Cellebrite Advanced Smartphone Analysis

Cellebrite AE: Analytics Enterprise

Cellebrite AD: Analytics Desktop

“Cellebrite recognizes investigations do not stop no matter how challenging the environment,” said Buddy Tidwell, SVP of Global Training at Cellebrite. “For this reason, Cellebrite’s premier training for forensic examiners, analysts, investigators and prosecutors is now available online on-demand and instructor-led with increased capacity and a simplified path to certification upon course completion.”

The role of digital data in investigations is growing quickly, up 82 percent in just a few years. To meet the demands of this changing landscape, law enforcement needs to be trained on the latest innovations to most effectively leverage digital intelligence in each stage of an investigation. As a trusted advisor to customers in more than 150 countries around the world, Cellebrite offers training and certification opportunities so that organizations and agencies have the latest tools and skills needed to fight crime in this digitally connected world.

Courses Coming Soon Include:

CMFF: Cellebrite Mobile Forensic Fundamentals

CCME: Cellebrite Certified Mobile Examiner

CDFL: Cellebrite Digital Forensics for Legal Professional

Cellebrite Cloud Extraction and Reporting for Cloud Investigator

CEFA: Python in Cellebrite Physical Analyzer Training

Cellebrite Advanced Analysis for SQLITE Examiner

Virtual Live Online Courses are available in English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese and Polish with other languages to follow. Custom online training programs for departments and organizations are also available upon request.

Furthermore, several free online training segments will be available for forensic specialists to build professional skills and support continued learning. For more information about Cellebrite’s Online Learning and to check out new classes added daily, as well as our free training content, please visit us at Cellebrite.com/online-training or call 1-800-972-3415 to speak with a training coordinator.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite is the global leader of Digital Intelligence solutions for law enforcement, government and enterprise organizations. Cellebrite delivers an extensive suite of innovative software solutions, analytic tools, and training designed to accelerate digital investigations and address the growing complexity of handling crime and security challenges in the digital era. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 150 countries, Cellebrite is helping fulfill the joint mission of creating a safer world. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com

