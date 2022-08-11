Cellini Redefines Home Aesthetics as it Unveils a New Line of FurnitureColour-series.jpg

Setting itself up as a leading home-grown designer furniture brand, Cellini sustains its promise to deliver quality craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and timeless furniture pieces. Reimagining the creations of its in-house craftsmen, Cellini’s latest launch draws much of its inspiration from the vibrant hues of the colour wheel and the increased demand for exuberant furnishings for revamping one’s abode. Putting its signature artistic spin on everyday pieces for the modern individual, this launch aims to bring true art into the space we live in.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 August 2022 – As a local brand steeped in old tradition and modern technology, Cellini is back once again producing furnishings designed in a cacophony of colours and structures. Launching a fresh line of furniture that features thoughtfully crafted pieces that pushes the envelope of design, the brand is delivering on its goal to rejuvenate the interior and furniture-making landscape. From display cabinets to coffee tables that fuse functionality with harmonious design, the new arrivals now available both online at Cellini’s various showrooms directly cater to those with a finely attuned eye for furniture that exudes liveable elegance.

Debuting New Colours on Novel Mainstays

Already boasting a wide selection of furniture that has been making waves with its fine craftsmanship and cutting-edge construction, Cellini expands its collection, highlighting the best in furniture design. A core theme of colour combination and material play rings through the new Cello Colour series that comprises display cabinets, coffee tables, and TV consoles. Handcrafted from engineered wood and steel, the collection also features the vibrant hue of Cello Orange. Abiding by Cellini’s overarching design ethos of creating characteristic designs, the Cello Colour Display Cabinet employs modular construction techniques, giving homeowners the freedom to install the Cello boxes in various ways to create a chic display-cum-divider that reflects one’s individual style. Also boasting a similar sleek and refined silhouette and bold colour contrasts are its Cello Colour Coffee Table and CelloColour TV Console.

Blurring the Lines Between Art & Function

In Cellini’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life at home, its list of new arrivals also includes other sophisticated yet functional modern living and bedroom furniture. Embodying the spirit of innovation, the revolutionary Tourner Sofa uses an ingenious mechanism to provide versatility and flexibility for its sofa that transforms into a daybed in mere seconds. Blending modern interpretations and eclectic visions, the beauteous line also features exquisite pieces like the Fliq Leather Bed Frame and Carrara Quartz Top Dining Table with Marble Accents that epitomise opulence without compromising comfort and practicality.

Cellini’s new range of furniture is a testament to its incessant dedication to unparalleled craftsmanship, premium finishes, and modern innovations. With its curation of top-of-the-line designs that are products of the brand’s long-standing design sensibility, customers can now experience the passion of this lifestyle brand and a piece of its exceptional mastery in the fine art of furniture-making in their homes.



