Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders with Agenda

Notice is hereby given that CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES, INC. (the “Corporation”) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2021 AMS”) on June 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. and will be conducted online by remote communication. The Record Date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the said meeting is April 30, 2021.

The agenda of the meeting is the following:

Call to Order Certification of Notice and Determination of the Existence of Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 24, 2020 Presentation of the Report of the President & Chief Executive Officer Approval of the Annual Report (SEC Form 17-A) for 2020 and the Audited Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020 Ratification and Approval of the Acts of the Board of Directors and Management since the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 24, 2020 Election of the Members of the Board of Directors (including the independent directors) Appointment of External Auditor of the Corporation for the year 2021 Consideration of such other matters as may properly come during the meeting

For the election of members of the Board of Directors, every stockholder as of the Record Date shall have the right to vote the number of shares owned by him for as many persons as there are directors to be elected, or to cumulate his votes by giving one candidate as many votes as the number of such Directors multiplied by the number of shares shall equal, or by distributing such votes as the same principle among any number of candidates. On the other hand, the affirmative vote of stockholders as of the Record Date who represent at least a majority of the issued and outstanding capital stock of the Corporation present or represented at the 2021 AMS is required for the approval of the other agenda matters: minutes of the annual meeting of stockholders, approval of the Annual Report (Form 17-A) for 2020 and the audited financial statements for 2020 (consolidated and separate), ratification and approval of the acts of the Board of Directors and Management since the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 24, 2020, and the appointment of the external auditor of the Corporation for the fiscal year 2021.

PARTICIPATION ONLY VIA REMOTE COMMUNICATION. Stockholders can only participate in the meeting by remote communication. Stockholders as of the Record Date who intend to participate in the meeting should register for the meeting by notifying the Corporation by email at chp.corporatesec@cemex.com on or before by May 26, 2021 (at 5:00pm). For purposes of determination of the meeting quorum, only stockholders who have registered for the meeting on or before May 26, 2021 will be considered in the computation of stockholders’ attendance.

VOTES MAY BE CAST ONLY THROUGH VOTING BALLOTS/ PROXIES SUBMITTED ON OR BEFORE MAY 26, 2021. Stockholders as of the Record Date who desire to vote on any of the matters to be presented for stockholders’ approval during the meeting must submit their voting ballots/proxies on or before May 26, 2021 (at 5:00pm). For your convenience, a sample of a Voting Ballot/Proxy will be attached to the Definitive Information Statement (SEC Form 20-IS) for the 2021 AMS. Stockholders whose shareholdings are lodged with the Philippine Central Depository are reminded to secure a certification of your shareholdings from your respective stockbrokers.

The Procedure for Participating in the Meeting and for Voting Through Remote Communication or In Absentia are set forth in Appendix 1 of this Notice.

WE ARE NOT SOLICITING YOUR PROXY.

An explanation of the agenda items for stockholders’ approval is provided in Appendix 2 of the Notice which is attached to the Corporation’s Definitive Information Statement which will be posted on the Corporation’s website www.cemexholdingsphilippines.com and disclosed via PSE Electronic Disclosure Generation Technology of the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Stockholders of record as of April 30, 2021 owning at least 5% of the total outstanding capital stock of the Corporation may submit proposals on items for inclusion in the meeting agenda on or before May 27, 2021 (at 5:00PM).

JANNETTE VIRATA SEVILLA

Corporate Secretary

For more information regarding the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, please contact the Corporation’s Investor Relations Director, Mr. Pierre Co, at chp.ir@cemex.com.

APPENDIX 1

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS FOR 2021

PROCEDURE FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE MEETING AND FOR VOTING THROUGH REMOTE COMMUNICATION OR IN ABSENTIA

Only stockholders of CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES, INC. (the “Corporation”) as of April 30, 2021 (the “Eligible Stockholder/s”) are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Corporation scheduled on June 2, 2021 (“the 2021 AMS”) and to vote on the matters to be presented during the AMS.

The procedure to facilitate the registration of Eligible Stockholders who are interested in participating in the 2021 AMS and voting is below:

Registration – Cut-off Dates

Eligible Stockholders who intend to participate by attending the meeting through remote communication must register for the meeting by notifying the Corporation and providing the information and documents listed in Item No. 2 through email at chp.corporatesec@cemex.com on or before May 26, 2021 AT 5PM.

For purposes of determination of the meeting quorum, only Eligible Stockholders who have registered for the meeting on or before May 26, 2021 AT 5 P.M. will be considered in the computation of stockholders’ attendance.

Requirements for Registration

Eligible Stockholders must provide by email the information required and upload the documents needed to complete their registration: The file size should be no larger than 10 MB

(a) For individuals/natural persons

(i) Full Name: First Name, Middle Name, Last Name

(ii) Birthdate

(iii) Address

(iv) Number of Shares owned as of April 30, 2021

(v) Active mobile number and/or landline-phone number

(vi) Current photograph of the Stockholder, with the face fully visible

(vii) Valid/unexpired government-issued ID of the Stockholder containing a specimen signature of the Stockholder

(viii) Additional Documents:

– If the Stockholder holds “scripless shares” (or holds shares under PCD Participant/Brokers Account), a copy of the letter from the broker confirming the stockholder’s full account name and reference/account number, and the corresponding number of shares owned as of April 30, 2021

(ix) For Eligible Stockholders with joint accounts: In addition to (i) to (viii), a scanned copy of an authorization letter signed by all joint stockholders, identifying who among them is authorized to cast the votes for the account

(b) For corporate entities

(i) Full Name

(ii) Address

(iii) Active mobile number and/or landline-phone number

(iv) Number of Shares owned as of April 30, 2021

(v) scanned copy of a notarized Secretary’s Certificate or other valid authorization in favor of the authorized representative of the corporate stockholder who is authorized to participate and vote (the “Authorized Representative”)

*If community quarantine restrictions are still prevailing, the Company will accept a scanned copy of the signed but unnotarized secretary’s certificate. However, the physical/printed signed original of the notarized secretary’s certificate must be sent to the Office of Company’s Corporate Secretary once the community quarantine restrictions are either lifted or relaxed allowing the notarization process of the document before the notary public.

(vi) Current photograph of the Authorized Representative, with the face fully visible

(vii) Valid/unexpired government-issued ID1 of the Authorized Representative containing a specimen signature of the Authorized Representative

(viii) Additional Documents:

– If the corporate Stockholder holds “scripless shares” (or holds shares under PCD Participant/Brokers Account), a copy of the letter from the broker confirming the stockholder’s full account name and reference/account number, and the corresponding number of shares owned as of April 30, 2021

3. Upon successful registration, the Office of the Corporate Secretary will send a confirmation email to stockholders whose respective accounts have been verified. The confirmation email will include the dedicated meeting link with password and a sample Voting Ballot/Proxy form attached.

ONLY ELIGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS WHO HAVE REGISTERED FOR THE MEETING AS ABOVEDESCRIBED AND HAVE BEEN VALIDATED TO BE ELIGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS OF THE CORPORATION WILL BE CONSIDERED IN COMPUTING STOCKHOLDERS’ ATTENDANCE AT THE 2021 AMS AND FOR THE DETERMINATION OF QUORUM.

Voting Procedure and Voting Deadline

(a) Eligible Stockholders can only cast their votes on any of the matters to be presented during the 2021 AMS by way of Voting Ballot/Proxy forms submitted on or before May 26, 2021 AT 5 P.M . (“Voting Deadline”). A sample Voting Ballot/Proxy form is included in the Definitive Information Statement.

ONLY VOTING BALLOTS/PROXIES SIGNED BY THE ELIGIBLE STOCKHOLDER OR THE AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE, AS THE CASE MAY BE, WHICH HAVE BEEN RECEIVED BY THE OFFICE OF THE CORPORATE SECRETARY ON OR BEFORE THE VOTING DEADLINE EITHER (i) BY DELIVERY OR MAIL AT THE 34TH FLOOR, PETRON MEGA PLAZA BUILDING, 358 SEN. GIL J. PUYAT AVENUE, MAKATI CITY OR (ii) BY EMAIL SENT TO chp.corporatesec@cemex.com SHALL BE COUNTED.

For the election of Directors, the Eligible Stockholder, or Authorized Representative or proxy, may vote for all nominees or cumulate his vote for one or some of the nominees, provided that the total number of allowable votes will not exceed the total number of shares held/owned by the Eligible Stockholder multiplied by 8 (i.e., the number of Board seats).

The Chairman of the meeting, by default, is authorized to cast the votes pursuant to the instructions in the proxy.

(b) Voting will not be possible during the 2021 AMS.

(c) For Eligible Stockholders holding “scripless shares” (or shares under PCD Participant/Brokers Account), the Stockholders must coordinate with their brokers for the execution of this type of proxy.

(d) For the purpose of inclusion in the corporate records in order to supplement the documents earlier provided by email, Stockholders are requested to send a physical/printed original of the completed/signed Voting Ballots/Proxies to: The Corporate Secretary at 34th Floor Petron Mega Plaza, 358 Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue, Makati City, Metro Manila.

(e) After the Voting Deadline, the Eligible Stockholder may no longer change or revise the vote cast. However, if the vote was cast by proxy, the Eligible Stockholder may revoke the entire proxy at least five (5) days prior to the 2021 AMS and in such a case, the vote cast will not be counted.

(f) The Corporate Secretary and the Corporation’s stock transfer agent and Corporate Secretary will tabulate all votes received and an independent third party will validate the results.

5. The proceedings of the 2021 AMS will be recorded. Subject to applicable provisions of the Revised Corporation Code, the recording will be made available to stockholders of the Corporation.

6. Stockholders who have questions or comments about the 2021 AMS or requests for clarification on the procedure for attending the 2021 AMS through remote communication, may send the questions, comments or requests by email to chp.corporatesec@cemex.com.

7. Data of each individual stockholder’s (or that of the corporate stockholder’s Authorized Representative) will be collected, stored, processed and used exclusively for the purposes of the 2021 AMS. Personal information will be processed in accordance with the Philippine Data Privacy Act of 2012 and applicable regulations.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

1 Government-issued IDs include: Driver’s License, Passport, Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID), GSIS ID, company ID, PRC ID, IBP ID, iDOLE Card, OWWA ID, Comelec Voter’s ID, Senior Citizen’s ID, or Alien Certificate of Registration/Immigrant Certificate of Registration.