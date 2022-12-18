Central Cee Samples Passenger In New Single ‘LET GO’

English rapper Central Cee has unveiled his latest single of the year, sampling his fellow countryman Passenger for ‘LET GO’. The new single, released late last week, sees the rising hip-hop artist reworking Passenger’s chart-topping 2012 single ‘Let Her Go’ for the track.

A sentimental track for the rapper, ‘LET GO’ sees him reminiscing on a past relationship with strong emotion throughout. Despite this, he juxtaposes the romantic sentiment, flipping Passenger’s original lyrics of “Only know you’ve been high when you’re feeling low, only hate the roads when you’re missing home” to a rather flippant mention of what he physically misses in his relationship.

[embedded content]

‘Let Go’ also comes accompanied by a somewhat impromptu music video, shot prior to the musician’s performance at London’s Alexandra Palace on 22nd November. Filmed by longtime collaborator Kunography, the clip sees Central Cee both backstage and during soundcheck at the iconic English venue.

The new single also caps off a rather impressive year for the 24-year-old musician. Kicking off the year with his second album, 23, Central Cee followed things up with the release of his global top ten single ‘Doja’, in July, before releasing his No More Leaks EP in mid-October.

