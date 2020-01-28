Central Coast Alt-Folks Little Quirks Announce East Coast Tour Dates

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 28, 2020

Hot on the heels of releasing their debut EP Cover My Eyes, Central Coast alt-folk trio Little Quirks are hitting the road for a rigorous two months’ worth of touring up and down the East Coast.

The group of sisters and cousins, who are managed by The Teskey Brothers’ team, will be lighting up stages across their native Central Coast, as well as Sydney, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Newcastle and Scott’s Head across February, March and April.

It comes after they delivered a stellar performance at this year’s Tamworth Country Music Festival, supported the likes of Alex The Astronaut, The Teskey Brothers, Jack River, Busby Marou, Xavier Rudd, notched up 2 million streams on Spotify for their previous single ‘Crumbled’ and scored airplay on triple j, ABC Local Radio and ABC Country Radio.

Listen to Little Quirks’ EP — and catch their full list of tour dates — below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

Little Quirks Tour Dates

Saturday, 8th February

Love Lanes Festival, Wyong

Friday, 14th February

Courtyard Sessions, Sydney

Friday, 28th February

The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

Saturday, 29th February

Grace Darling Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday, 14th March

The Rhythm Hut, Gosford

Sunday, 15th March

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Friday, 27th March

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Thursday, 9th – Monday, 13th April

National Folk Festival, Canberra

Sunday, 19th April

Scotts Head Festival, Scotts Head