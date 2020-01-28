Central Coast Alt-Folks Little Quirks Announce East Coast Tour Dates

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 28, 2020
Hot on the heels of releasing their debut EP Cover My Eyes, Central Coast alt-folk trio Little Quirks are hitting the road for a rigorous two months’ worth of touring up and down the East Coast.
The group of sisters and cousins, who are managed by The Teskey Brothers’ team, will be lighting up stages across their native Central Coast, as well as Sydney, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Newcastle and Scott’s Head across February, March and April.
It comes after they delivered a stellar performance at this year’s Tamworth Country Music Festival, supported the likes of Alex The Astronaut, The Teskey Brothers, Jack River, Busby Marou, Xavier Rudd, notched up 2 million streams on Spotify for their previous single ‘Crumbled’ and scored airplay on triple j, ABC Local Radio and ABC Country Radio.
Listen to Little Quirks’ EP — and catch their full list of tour dates — below.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
Little Quirks Tour Dates
Saturday, 8th February
Love Lanes Festival, Wyong
Friday, 14th February
Courtyard Sessions, Sydney
Friday, 28th February
The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine
Saturday, 29th February
Grace Darling Hotel, Melbourne
Saturday, 14th March
The Rhythm Hut, Gosford
Sunday, 15th March
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
Friday, 27th March
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Thursday, 9th – Monday, 13th April
National Folk Festival, Canberra
Sunday, 19th April
Scotts Head Festival, Scotts Head