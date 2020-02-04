Central Luzon rice farmers get P5,000 each

MANILA, Philippines — Rice farmers in Central Luzon will receive P5,000 each as the Department of Agriculture (DA) readies a P575-million fund for distribution through its Rice Farmers Financial Assistance.

According to the DA, 115,000 farmers will receive the funds.

Those in Bataan and Pampanga can do so from Land Bank of the Philippines.

Those based in Tarlac and Zambales can do so from the Development Bank of the Philippines through its lending partner-conduit M Lhuillier Kwarta Padala.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said this fund was in addition to a P1.6-billion package of assistance for Central Luzon farmers.—Ronnel W. Domingo

