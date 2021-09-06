Central Retail Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities to deploy BIPBIP apps for residents’ convenient online grocery shoppingPhoto-Central.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 6 September 2021 – Central Retail Vietnam, a leading multi-format and multi-category group, which owns and manages many hypermarkets and supermarket such as GO!, Big C and Tops Market, has suggested working with Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade to partner with the People’s Committee and local authorities of districts & wards to deploy BIPBIP application, an online grocery shopping platform that is user-friendly to order, easy to pay, and convenient to track shipments.

As Ho Chi Minh City residents are requested to remain in their homes for over 2 weeks, the local authorities and voluntary forces have been trying many ways to fulfill the grocery shopping needs of the most crowded city in Vietnam.

However, the diversity of demand has created difficulties. Manual order forms for fixed combos managed by leaders of blocks or wards, redundant tasks and inefficient operation processes have left mistakes in ordered items, delivery and payments.

Via BIPBIP app, people can directly purchase a great number combo selections starting at only 120,000 VND. This partnership not only helps Ho Chi Minh residents to be more assured when shopping, but also reduces the workload for local authorities.

The districts of Binh Tan, Go Vap, 2 & Tan Phu are the first locations to apply and guide residents to use BIPBIP app as an additional method to purchase products for their families. Regardless of the short roll-out period, BIPBIP has received a great response.

Not stopping here, Central Retail Vietnam is working with more district authorities to expand the coverage of BIPBIP even further.

Olivier Langlet, Central Retail Viet Nam Group CEO, said. “Through the combination of applying technology solutions and strong quality grocery sourcing capability with affordable pricing, we are trying every day and committed to supporting our community to easily access a supply of quality necessity-products during this social isolation period.”

BIPBIP provides ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPING – ANYWHERE, ANYTIME from Central Retail Vietnam with over 20,000 best-selling items from BIGC/GO! or TOPS MAKET.

Many payment methods are available and secure. The customer services are available in many methods such as in-app, a hotline, fanpages and Zalo official accounts.

Customers can use any method, are guaranteed to arrive at the correct addresses thanks to cooperation with local authorities.

Media contact: yen.thihong.tran@vn.centralretail.com

#CentralRetailVietnam

#BIPBIP