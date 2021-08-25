CEOs underscore vital role of digitalization

Top executives on Wednesday underscored the important role technology and digitalization play in the survival of businesses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the first day of the CEO Virtual Summit, business executives from different industries shared how they have transformed their business strategies to cater to the current needs of their consumers.

Auto Hub Group of Companies President Willy Tee Ten said the pandemic fast tracked the supposed five-year strategy plan they initially had to a two or three-year plan.

Ten highlighted the adjustments the group had to do due to the pandemic, which largely involved going online and utilizing the digital space.

Among those mentioned are conducting online and virtual showrooms, using QR codes and social media platforms instead of their usual brochures and marketing materials, and sales consultants using chat bots to address customers’ needs.

Ten also noted that their services have been upgraded in response to the current environment like offering anti-bacterial cleaning and car sanitation from only car wash and detailing.

For his part, UBX Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer John Januszczak highlighted how UBX allowed Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) clients to do different banking transactions virtually, including account opening, check deposits and currency trading, among a few.



“In the scope of that digital transformation journey or to enable that journey, the bank rebuilt their technology stack and that included wrapping the entire bank with an API, an application programming interface,” Januszczak explained.

He added that the API also allowed them to embed UnionBank’s services directly to the systems of their large corporate clients.

Lalamove PH Managing Director Dannah Majaracon, on the other hand, said there is a need for traditional delivery services to evolve in order to address the growing consumer needs.

She added that technology enables businesses to widen their reach.

“The consumer experience these days and their loyalty is not just driven by products but rather the end-to-end experience of buying all the way to delivery, hence the need for a new delivery solution,” Majaracon said.