This is the Certified Plant Mechanic Exam Result August 2022 List Of Passers

This is the Certified Plant Mechanic Exam Result August 2022 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Certified Plant Mechanic (CPM) Exam Result on August 13-14, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board for Mechanical Engineering Chairman Engr. Leandro A. Conti and members Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Elements of Power Plant Machinery — 30%

Shop Machinery Practice — 35%

Elements of Industrial Plant Machinery — 35%

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the board exam result within 6 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring plant mechanics can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.