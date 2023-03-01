This is the Certified Plant Mechanic Exam Result February 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, and Zamboanga on February 26-27, 2023.

PRC Board of Mechanical Engineering Chairman Engr. Leandro A. Conti and members Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

CERTIFIED PLANT MECHANIC LICENSURE EXAM COVERAGE

The Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Exam February 2023 covered the following topics:

Elements of Power Plant Machinery

Shop Machinery Practice

Elements of Industrial Plant Machinery

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the licensure exam result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The licensure exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT CERTIFIED PLANT MECHANIC BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application August 5-6, 2023 May 5, 2023 July 6, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring plant mechanics are advised to register online through the official website of PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.