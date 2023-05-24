



This is the Certified Public Accountant Exam Result May 2023 A-F list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Exam (CPALE) at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on May 21-23, 2023.

PRC Board of Accountancy Engineering Chairman Noe G. Quiñanola, Vice Chairman Samuel B. Padilla, and members Gloria T. Baysa, Thelma S. Ciudadano, Gervacio I. Piator, and Maria Teresita Zuñiga-Dimaculangan administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:





Updating …

CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT EXAM COVERAGE





The CPA Licensure Exam May 2023 covered the following topics:

Management Advisory Services

Auditing

Taxation

Regulatory Framework for Business Transactions

Financial Accounting and Reporting

Advanced Financial Accounting and Reporting

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 5 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT LICENSURE EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for the next Certified Public Accountant Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application September 30 – October 2, 2023 June 30, 2023 August 30, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring public accountants are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.