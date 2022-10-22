This is the Certified Public Accountant Exam Result October 2022 G-L list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Licensure Exam on October 14-16, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Accountancy Chairman Noe G. Quiñanola, Vice-Chairman Samuel B. Padilla, and members Thelma S. Ciudadano, Gervacio I. Piator, Maria Teresita Z. Dimaculangan and Rosalinda D. Evangelista administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

EXAM COVERAGE:

Auditing

Management Advisory Services

Taxation

Regulatory Framework for Business Transactions

Financial Accounting and Reporting

Advanced Financial Accounting and Reporting

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Certified Public Accountant Exam Result within 5-10 working days after the last day of the examination.

