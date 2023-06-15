Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Unveils NEW Multi-Action Power Duo for Instant Lasting Radiance with Clinically Proven Results in 14 days

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CETAPHIL®, the No.1 dermatological skincare brand in Malaysia* proudly presents two additions to the Bright Healthy Radiance range – the Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Perfecting Serum with 7x Power Benefit and the Bright Healthy Radiance Gentle Renewing Cleanser, Cetaphil’s first and only 3-in-1 facial cleanser. These innovative products harness the GentleBright Technology, marking a new era in skincare. With clinically proven results in just 14 days, this technology goes beyond brightening and establishes superiority with the NEW Power Duo and its multi-action benefits. As Cetaphil prioritises comprehensive care for every skin story, the brand remains committed to maintaining a tolerability profile.



(L-R): Elfira Loy (Celebrity), Jessica Chan (Marketing Manager, Galderma Malaysia), Thoren Tan (Trading Director, Watsons), Goh Woan Ching (Head of Sales Consumer, Galderma Malaysia

Powered by the new generation of GentleBright Technology, Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance combines a unique blend of brightening and soothing ingredients – Niacinamide and White Sea Daffodil, which has anti-inflammatory brightening properties and acts as neuroactive agents. Now, with the new generation of GentleBright Technology, formulated with Advanced Peptide and Antioxidant C, it addresses dark spots with targeted five levels of brightening mechanism and acts as a powerful antioxidant to reduce signs of fatigue by boosting hyaluronic acid synthesis.

The NEW Bright Healthy Radiance Perfecting Serum delivers 7x power benefit for bright, radiant skin and is clinically proven to reduce dark spots caused by sun, aging, acne, scars, and hormonal changes. It also improves the skin radiance and luminosity by at least 42%, reduces fine lines by 29%, and evens skin tone by up to 20% after 12 weeks. Meanwhile, the Bright Healthy Radiance Gentle Renewing Cleanser is Cetaphil’s first 3-in-1 facial cleanser, enriched with Vitamin E and Jojoba Beads that gently exfoliates, removes pollution, and brightens the face for a radiant and healthy-looking skin. It also removes up to 79% of pollutant particles. This cleanser is clinically proven to refine skin texture for clear, radiant skin, while respecting sensitive skin.

Galderma Malaysia’s Country Manager, Ms. Cindy Tiu, emphasizes the importance of scientific research in addressing challenges faced by individuals with sensitive skin. “Many people with sensitive skin struggle to find suitable products that can brighten and even their skin tone without causing irritation. We understand that sensitive skin is different and requires extra attention to treat dark spots. Hence, we deliver a holistic skincare solution to address this by working with renowned experts and healthcare professionals to develop effective formulations for our skincare users.”, she said.

“Galderma’s reputation is built on a diverse, innovative, and science-based portfolio of premium and flagship brands and services. Understanding that our skin can affect our quality of life, it is a core business strategy to continue advancing dermatology for every individual’s unique skin story. As Cetaphil, the leading brand for sensitive skin care with over 75 years of heritage, we take immense pride in being at the forefront of dermatological innovation. The launch of these two new products under Cetaphil’s brightening range reflects our ongoing dedication to providing cutting-edge skin technology for people from all walks of life,” she added.

In partnership with Watsons, the Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Power of 7 Concourse Roadshow will take place at the Orange Atrium, Sunway Pyramid from 10.00am – 10.00pm. From today until June 18, shoppers can get FREE samples from Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance, enjoy exclusive discounts and promos from Watsons and immerse themselves into the 7 uniquely immersive skin stations.

Learn more about Cetaphil’s Bright Healthy Radiance range and redeem a free sample here: https://cetaphilbhrpowerofseven.com/.