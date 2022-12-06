Cetaphil expands facial cleanser portfolio, unveils new ultra-fine soothing foam cleanser

The new Cetaphil Soothing Foam Wash is proven to soothe and comfort sensitive skin from the 1st use

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CETAPHIL®, the #1 dermatological skincare brand in Malaysia is excited to officially announce the launch of the new Cetaphil Soothing Foam Wash, an ultra-fine soothing foam cleanser for optimal comfort and suitable for dry to normal sensitive skin.

Enriched with a dermatologically-backed blend of three soothing key ingredients – Allantoin, Glycerin and Triple Ceramides, this unique formulation is clinically proven to give an immediate soothing effect of +35% after 2 weeks of use. The new formulation goes beyond simply deep cleansing. It effectively washes away impurities and facial makeup without damaging the skin barrier. The light and airy fine-foaming cleanser also builds skin resilience against the 5 Signs of Skin Sensitivity with a visible skin improvement of 53% reduction in skin sensitivity after 2 weeks of use.

Cetaphil is the leading sensitive skin specialist with 75 years of heritage backed by dermatologists. As a brand whose legacy is deeply rooted in researching and delivering cutting-edge products for sensitive skin, the Soothing Foam Wash comes in time with the shift in behaviour as more consumers are increasingly prioritising favourable sensory foaming attributes that not only cleanses but can also provide proven benefits. In fact, One-Pump Foam Washes has been growing 40% in MAT 2022 vs MAT 2021[1].

Globally, the skincare market is expected to grow a further 36.8% by 2024[2] and Cetaphil aims to appeal to this growing market by addressing both the dermatological and beauty needs of different consumer nuances and skincare routines, including sensory experiences.

Ms Cindy Tiu, Country Manager of Galderma Malaysia, said, “We are always dedicated to advancing sensitive skin innovation. Although our products are specifically formulated for all types of sensitive skin, we are committed to understanding different skin needs for every skin story. While doing so, we noticed that there is a common misconception that foam cleansers are not suitable for sensitive skin as it causes dryness and tightness.”

“Cleansing is an important regime in skincare and we want to enhance that experience with a multi-benefit cleansing product. With the new Cetaphil Soothing Foam Wash, we want to give sensitive skin users a comforting cleansing experience with an effective yet soothing foaming formulation that has rich hydrating properties.”

“Among the three key ingredients is the hydrating Glycerin, a humectant that pulls water from the air to keep the skin hydrated and minimize water loss. Glycerin can also relieve dry skin, provide protection against skin irritants and improve skin barrier function. This ingredient can also be found in other Cetaphil cleanser range too,” she added.

The Cetaphil Soothing Foam Wash is now available for purchase at Cetaphil’s official e-stores and all local pharmacies nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.cetaphil.com.my/.