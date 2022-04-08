Introducing Cetaphil Optimal Hydration, a Hydration Skin Care line that delivers lasting 48-hours hydration

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cetaphil is known for its long and proven record of providing skincare solutions with strong dermatological and medical heritage. Delivering only the best to consumers, Cetaphil, a trusted brand for seven decades, is introducing its Optimal Hydration range, delivering lasting 48-hour hydration.



CETAPHIL OPTIMAL HYDRATION COMBATS DRY, DEHYDRATED AND SENSITIVE SKIN!

With over 70 years of sensitive skincare expertise, and the number 1 Dermatological Skincare Brand in Malaysia, Cetaphil understands that there is a need for dynamic hydration process within the skin for optimal hydration with that the new Optimal Hydration range provides 48-hour hydration that will improve the overall quality of skin.

The range contains an innovative combination of Hyaluronic Acid that deeply replenishes moisture and HydroSensitiv™ Complex, a complex of moisturizing ingredients and soothing blue daisy that will help to deeply hydrate and soothe sensitive skin. With the brand’s commitment to providing the complete care for dry, dehydrated and sensitive skin, Optimal Hydration range promises to deliver long lasting hydration care benefit that will soothe skin sensitivity and deepens dynamic hydration by increasing skin’s overall water content and locking in hydration for 48 hours where it’s needed most to improve the overall quality of sensitive skin over time.

The new Cetaphil Optimal Hydration collection includes:

Optimal Hydration 48 Hour Hydration Serum – A lightweight serum that instantly absorbs. Contains hyaluronic acid, sunflower seed oil, shea oil, Pro Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E to deeply replenish skin’s hydration for 48 hours and improve overall quality of skin.

– A lightweight serum that instantly absorbs. Contains hyaluronic acid, sunflower seed oil, shea oil, Pro Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E to deeply replenish skin’s hydration for 48 hours and improve overall quality of skin. Optimal Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum – This targeted eye serum contains hyaluronic acid, peptides, jojoba and algae extracts, Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E to reduce appearance of dark circles and puffy skin for a refreshed look.

– This targeted eye serum contains hyaluronic acid, peptides, jojoba and algae extracts, Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E to reduce appearance of dark circles and puffy skin for a refreshed look. Optimal Hydration Healthy Glow Daily Cream – This lightweight cream features HydroSensitiv™ Complex, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 and antioxidant Vitamin E to intensely replenish skin’s hydration for 48 hours, with a long-lasting effect leaving skin feeling soft and supple.

“The goal for this product range is to always provide long-lasting optimal hydration skincare suited for people with dry, dehydrated and sensitive skin concerns. And now, people with dry, dehydrated skin can rejoice too, thanks to the newly launched Cetaphil Optimal Hydration range! Everyone’s skin needs hydration to look and feel its best, no matter your skin type,” said Jessica Chan, Marketing Manager at Galderma Malaysia.

Jessica further added, dry skin is a skin type whereby the skin does not produce enough natural oils, it is often flaky, patchy and red. Dehydrated skin lacks water and can look dull, feel tight, itchy and sensitive. Overall tone and complexion of skin may appear uneven, and fine lines are more noticeable with this new range, the solution is simple whereby Cetaphil Optimal Hydration provides a solution to overcoming dry, dehydrated skin, giving your skin the optimal hydration that it needs.

Additionally, Cetaphil invites consumers to find out more about its Cetaphil Skin Health Awareness Month, to empower skin health for all Malaysians with its innovative dermatologically-tested products where they dedicate themselves to helping Malaysians be more knowledgeable about the 5 Signs of Skin Sensitivities. In conjunction with this, Cetaphil will spread awareness during this month so that consumers can learn more about skin sensitivities, and how to defend against them with its clinically proven skincare products.

Long-time fan and brand ambassador, Lisa Surihani, Malaysia’s sweetheart, mother, wife, actress, model, and television host said, “Cetaphil develops products with its dedicated research team when creating new skincare solutions. In just one week I saw that my skin looked smoother, even and supple.”

The Cetaphil Optimal Hydration range boosts skin’s water content by 50% locking it in to soothe skin sensitivity, agreeing to this, Lizz Chloe, radio host for MYFM, model and social star added, “I was pleased to hear about the new Cetaphil Optimal Hydration range, which delivers deep yet long-lasting 48 hours hydration in its range that aims to protect the skin during the day and repair it from any damage in the evening, plus the range cleanses without drying or stripping the skin of necessary oils.”

On top of that, consumers will also stand a chance to win amazing prizes when playing the Cetaphil Optimal Hydration Race Augmented Reality Filter on the @cetaphilmy Instagram page. Collect the right icons to score points and share it on personal instagram story and tag @cetaphilmy to get a Watson’s promo code and win prizes.

