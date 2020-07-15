CGBIO signs MOU with DNCompany to seize the Korean Premium Filler Market

CGBIO and DNCompany sign MOU, partnering to emerge into the Premium Filler market

“High Expectations” on the Korean Aesthetics Market as big bodies collaborate to bring a new wave in the Korean Filler Market

CGBIO, “MOU Contract with DNCompany will bring competitive advantage to the market”

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — CGBIO, first medical healthcare company to successfully develop an aesthetic premium filler ‘Giselleligne’ using the R2 technology, has announced on 24th of June, 2020 – a successful MOU partnership of with DNCompany, which has strong distribution and sales foundation in the aesthetics market in Korea.



Hyun Seung Yu, CEO, CGBIO (left) and Jong Won SEO, CEO, DNCompany (right) signs MOU contract for collaboration.

CGBIO is a Korea’s Regenerative Medicine company which has their own biomaterials and its patented technologies. Based on this professional medical background, CGBIO has successfully developed premium HA filler, ‘Giselleligne’ which provides both lifting and volume targeting patients in their 30s and 40s. In addition, ‘VOM’ is a younger brand focused on contouring for patients in their 20s and 30s.

GISELLELIGNE has already received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China and has been launched in the premium HA filler product in the China market. It has also been registered in the Indonesia, Philippine, and Colombia markets. CGBIO plans to register this product in more than 20 countries by obtaining the CE certification of Europe and PMA approval of the U.S FDA.

CGBIO and DNCompany together will collaborate to launch the premium HA filler in the market and look forward to change the general perception in the aesthetics market that “Only foreign fillers are safe and superior than domestic fillers”.

DNCompany states that, “With a patent technology, R2 technolgy, ‘Giselleligne’ has brought interest from Korea’s top level university hospitals and doctors,“ Also, “Its second line, ‘VOM’ has high expectations with safe and cost-effective qualities.”

CGBIO has planned to evaluate its efficacy and safety and improve its performance through national research fund from KHIDI (Korea Health Industry Development Institute) by establishing a consortium among Busan National University Hospital, Ajou University Hospital and Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital with Korean Society of Plastic Surgery by November, 2021.

CGBIO mentioned that, “We have high expectations in the aesthetics filler market through this MOU partnership. With DNCompany specializing in distribution and sales in the Korean Aesthetic market, our finest premium fillers are likely to be introduced and be practiced by the clinical experts in Korea. Through the MOU partnership with CGBIO and DNCompany, we count on stronger business competitiveness in the aesthetics market.“

About CGBIO

CGBIO Co., Ltd is a total healthcare provider with a goal of enhancing the quality of life by offering range of innovative solutions for the spectrum of bone, wound, 3D printing, intervention and aesthetics. Through extensive research activity, CGBIO is a leading manufacturer and distributor of comprehensive portfolio of allograft and synthetic bone grafts, spinal implants, GMP grade growth factors and total wound care solution. CGBIO has state of the art facility with class 100 clean rooms, purified water system fit for human injection and qualified technicians.

Recently, CGBIO is expanding to the field of aesthetics and interventional medical devices. CGBIO provides essential and convenient products for use in hospitals through its excellent biomaterial-based technology and variety of co-work with clinical experts.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgbio-signs-mou-with-dncompany-to-seize-the-korean-premium-filler-market-301093593.html