CGS-CIMB unveils Iress-enabled next generation trading mobile application

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CGS-CIMB has successfully launched its next generation Contract for Differences (CFD) mobile trading application powered by Iress. The application provides round-the-clock information, allowing users to stay ahead of the dynamic shifts in the market.

The launch of the application aligns itself with CGS-CIMB’s strategic vision of providing a superior digital trading experience to users, integrated with a centralised Single Sign On digital portal. In addition, the user-friendly interface aims to empower users to make enhanced calculated decisions right at their fingertips with features such as price action strategies, news streaming, and charting.

The needs of a user-centric experience were noted by Michael Oxlade, Managing Director, and Group Head of Leverage Products at CGS-CIMB, saying, “We recognise the need to focus on a mobile-first strategy and the time-honoured trading-only application would need to evolve to a one-stop service platform to serve the modern needs of our clients. In collaboration with Iress, our mobile trading application delivers a hassle-free user experience equipped with the security features with the next generation of Single Sign On.”

Iress Managing Director – Asia, Jason Hoang, said, “We are delighted to partner with CGS-CIMB for our new Iress mobile trading app launch in Singapore. Through technology, we can support CGS-CIMB’s vision of making trading simpler and deliver better performance for their clients.”

Iress’ mobile trading application is initially available in the Asia region only, with plans to expand to other regions in future.

About Iress

Iress (IRE.ASX) is a technology company providing software to the financial services industry.

We provide software and services for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, mortgages, superannuation, life & pensions and data intelligence.

Our software is used by more than 10,000 businesses and 500,000 users globally. We have over 2,250 people based in Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK and Europe.

www.iress.com

About CGS-CIMB

CGS-CIMB Securities International Pte. Ltd. (“CGS-CIMB”) is one of the leading integrated financial service providers in Asia.

It is a joint venture between China Galaxy International Financial Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Galaxy Securities Co. Ltd., and CIMB Group Sdn Bhd.

Through a network of local offices, branches and strategic partners, they have a global presence in over 20 countries, providing a truly Asian perspective. CGS-CIMB is well-positioned as Asia’s leading financial gateway with a core focus on well researched and in-depth analysis on financial products.

Their businesses include retail broking, institutional equities, derivatives, prime services, equities research, wealth management and online broking.