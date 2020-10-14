Chainsmokers Concert Promoter Fined $20,000 For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Remember that extremely cursed Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons earlier this year where the duo performed alongside Goldman Sachs executive David M. Solomon?

Footage of the drive-in concert quickly went viral, showing punters ignoring social distancing guidance, with the DJs and promoters subsequently being taken to task online.

Now, New York governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced that the Department of Health has charged the show’s promotor, In the Know Experiences, with violating a Public Health Law “for holding a non-essential gathering and failure to enforce mask wearing.” As a result, the company has been fined $20,000.

At the time, In the Know Experiences said they complied with protocol, claiming guests were “instructed that they would not be allowed to leave their designed spots for any reason other than to use the restroom facilities.”

They also claimed “announcements and reminders were made every 30 minutes from the main stage, and security guards regularly patrolled the area to encourage mask wearing and promote social distancing guidelines.”

According to Cuomo, the Department of Health found that over 2,150 people attended the concert – well above the permitted number – and that it was not held in accordance with other COVID-19 safety regulations.

NEW: Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law. Further, the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 14, 2020

“As I said immediately following reports of this event, it was an egregious violation of the critical public health measures we have had in place since the beginning of this pandemic to protect New Yorkers from COVID-19,” commented Governor Cuomo in a statement.

“We will continue to hold people and businesses accountable for their actions and the local governments must enforce the rules or else we will hold them accountable as well.”

Neither In the Know Experiences nor The Chainsmokers have commented since the news.