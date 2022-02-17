ChainUP launches NFT trading platform solution -MetaBazaarlogo (2).jpg

SINGAPORE –

Media OutReach – 17 February 2022

– Recently, ChainUP, the world’s leading blockchain technology service

provider, launched the NFT trading platform solution -MetaBazaar software

package. The system aims to provide NFT technical infrastructure services for

people who love NFT, build a one-stop NFT (non fungible token) trading

platform, quickly reduce the industry entry threshold and improve the industry

efficiency. MetaBazaar provides transactions of collectibles, artworks,

valuables, assets and securities supported by NFT concept and blockchain

technology.

MetaBazaar platform is developed based on alliance chain and public

chain, adopting ERC 721, ERC 1155 and 3rd party smart contract

standards. ERC 721 can track the ownership of assets, ensure the security of

ownership, the convenience of ownership transfer, the immutability and

transparency of ownership history, and promote the tracking, transaction and

management of real assets. Powering the platform with cross-chain compatibility

of ERC-1155 makes its assets are compatible with other ecosystems, able to

operate across multiple contracts, thus improving the performance and

accelerating the transaction speed with lower gas charges. It supports ChainUP

customized wallet systems, Metamask and other 3rd party wallet, among which

ChainUP wallet solutions support nearly 200 main chain currencies, games/tools,

shopping malls/payments, and there are professional acceptors to ensure the

safety of funds and meet international financial standards, so as to realize

safe and reliable transactions.

In terms of

security, MetaBazaar optimizes and develops risk control and security functions

that are more in line with NFT trading platform based on ChainUP risk control

security system, making MetaBazaar system more secure. It provides multi-layer

security, decentralized storage and multi-signature, which can prevent

unauthorized access, malicious acts, fraud and data leakage, and realize the

maximum security of the platform.

In terms of

deployment mode, MetaBazaar is committed to building a complete decentralized

encryption platform and it supports remote deployment to realize, It aims to

become a top-level NFT mall system integrating nft trading by multi-tokens,

liquidity support and other customizations. In the future, ChainUP will also

launch a cloud SaaS NFT trading system, which is more convenient configuration

and lower in operating cost, It will become a top-level trading system

integrating coin-to-coin trading and Leveraged trading. From simple smart

contracts to major decentralized trading platforms, MetaBazaar can provide

one-stop technical support for customers who need NFT solutions in different

industries and scenarios.

ChainUP was

established in 2017, and it has been developed for nearly five years. From

digital currency trading system, wallet system to NFT trading system, ChainUP

relies on the deep professional knowledge of the development team in

blockchain, financial technology, NFT,etc., and the trust and dependence of

global customers on ChainUP technology, and every track chosen by ChainUP can

develop steadily and in the long run.

2021 is a

landmark year for NFT. After a great breakthrough, NFT usage scenarios are

growing. ChainUP also devoted himself to the research and development of NFT

trading system this year. NFT will become mainstream in 2022. ChainUP also

launched the NFT trading system that has been successfully developed in early

2022 to meet the needs of more NFT fans and promote the vigorous development of

NFT.

#ChainUP