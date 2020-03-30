“‘Champions’ Rachelle, Sarah, Mark, Jimmy catch up via video call”

Thanks to social media, singing champs-turned-friends Rachelle Ann Go, Sarah Geronimo, Mark Bautista, and Jimmy Marquez are still able to connect and catch up amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) scare in the country.

It can be difficult to maintain an active social life amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) scare in the country.

However, thanks to social media, almost everyone can stay connected with their family and friends while still doing their part to help contain the virus.

Broadway star Rachelle Ann Go is among those who has turned to social media to keep in touch with her loved ones amid the COVID-19 crisis. On Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 29, the “Hamilton” actress, who is now based in London, shared a screenshot of her catching up with her fellow singers and good friends Sarah Geronimo, Mark Bautista, and Jimmy Marquez via a video conference.

“Champs reunion,” the broadway star wrote as caption.

Rachelle began her career after winning “Search for a Star” in 2004. Sarah, on the other hand, entered showbiz after she won “Star for A Night” in 2002, beating Mark, who landed in third place. As for Jimmy, his singing career began after sealing a third place finish in the second season of “Search for the Star in A Million” in 2005.

All four are observing strict home quarantine as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Saturday, March 28, the fast spreading pathogen has infected more than 570,000 worldwide, with over 26,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the Philippines, there have been 1,418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 As of Sunday afternoon, March 29. Out of this number, 71 deaths and 42 recoveries were recorded.