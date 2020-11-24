Championship of the 6th ‘Internet +’ Competition Came to a Successful Conclusion

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As reported by CRIOnline, recently, championship of the 6th China International College Students’ ‘Internet +’ Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition came to a successful conclusion in South China University of Technology. After three sections consisting of project roadshows, guest reviews and voting by 150 professional panels at home and abroad, six projects were final winners of the event, including one champion, two runners-up and three second runners-up. A project on measuring industrial chains through Internet satellite submitted by Beijing Institute of Technology was crowned with the championship.



the 6th China International College Students’ ‘Internet +’ Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

The two runners-up projects were brought by Tsinghua University and Xiamen University. The Tsinghua team, by coordinately optimizing performance of chips and algorithms, designed a type of ultra-low power AI chip for industrial IoT use cases, thus helping solve problems in data management and migration. The MEMS pressure chip developed by the team of Xiamen University can be used in various fields such as aerospace, transportation, energy resource, industry, consumption, and electronics.

Three projects were recognized as second runners-up. “JetPack MAI”, a project from the Moscow Aviation Academy, was committed to developing and manufacturing aircraft for complex uses. “Advanced Robot-Assisted System for Dental Surgery”, a project from the Technical University of Munich, developed an AI robot for dental surgery. This system is working with a cloud platform that thoroughly integrates software and hardware. “E-mental Health”, a project from Carnegie Mellon University, was designed to monitor tones, expressions, and heartbeats of a person, and carry out emotional assessment and follow-up intervention with the help of wearable devices and artificial intelligence.

The competition has drawn 6.31 million participants from China and abroad. 1.47 million projects from 4,186 colleges in 117 countries and regions have signed up for this year’s competition since its preliminary contest commenced in June 2020.

