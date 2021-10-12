Chan is Management Man of the Year 2021

Ambassador Carlos Chan, chairman of the Liwayway Group, has been named the recipient of the “MAP Management Man of the Year 2021” award, according to the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).

Chan was chosen for his business acumen and management qualities in transforming a local cornstarch-repackaging business into an international snack manufacturing company, MAP pointed out in a statement on Tuesday; for being an exemplar of the Filipino entrepreneurial spirit that is globally competitive; and for demonstrating patriotism and helping to enhance the country's image by proudly carrying the Philippine flag in all of his business operations abroad.

In a statement on Tuesday, MAP said Chan was chosen for his business acumen and management qualities in transforming a local cornstarch-repacking business into an international snack manufacturing company; for being an exemplar of the Filipino entrepreneurial spirit that is globally competitive; and for demonstrating patriotism and for helping enhance the country's image by carrying the Philippine flag with pride in all his business operations abroad.

Chan's leadership role in the Liwayway Group's significant contributions to national development through technology improvements, product development, skills training, job creation and income generation was also recognized by MAP, as was his contribution to shaping national values and inspiring others through his outstanding achievements attained from humble beginnings through hard work, perseverance and discipline; and for setting an example for Filipino managers through a track record of integrity, entrepreneurial excellence, managerial competence and professional leadership in his management career in both private and public sectors.

“The 'MAP Management Man of the Year' is an award that the MAP confers on individuals in business or government, whether a member of the MAP or not, who have attained unquestioned distinction in the practice of management, and have made valuable contributions to the progress of the country and in reshaping national values,” it explained.

The award, MAP pointed out, is given to extraordinary people who have a track record of performance and distinction as organizational leaders and managers, and who are exemplary role models who should be followed by their colleagues and younger leaders and managers.

The award is given after a lengthy and rigorous selection process. It was noted that throughout the five-decade history of the award, the title of “MAP Management Man of the Year” has only been bestowed 45 times.

“The criteria for the award include integrity, leadership and management qualities; contribution to nation-building and values formation; effective stewardship within the confines of the highest standard of business and management practice; among others,” it said.