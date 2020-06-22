“Chanda Romero appeals for plasma donation for coronavirus-stricken mother”

Veteran actress Chanda Romero appealed for plasma donations for her mother, who is currently battling COVID-19.

Veteran actress Chanda Romero on Tuesday appealed for plasma donations for her mother who is currently battling the novel coronavirus disease.

In a post on Facebook, the 66-year-old star said she and her family are “in dire need” of plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 for her mother, Remedios “Meding” Romero, who is now confined at a hospital in Cebu City.

“My mother is now confined in Cebu Doctors’ Hospital due to COVID-19,” she said.

“If there is anyone out there who is willing to donate plasma, please PM me your contact number and we will call you. We shall be very grateful for the help you can extend to our family,” she added.

In the absence of a coronavirus cure, some hospitals have been using convalescent plasma therapy, or the transfer of blood of recovered patients to those who are still battling the coronavirus, to help treat patients—an approach described by the World Health Organization as “very valid.”

In a subsequent post uploaded this Saturday, Chanda thanked those who have responded to her plea as she continued to seek plasma donations for her mother.

“She is still in need of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. If you are willing to help save a life, please PM Chanda Romero Alejandrino via Messenger and we will call you for details,” she said.

“Thank you to those who responded to my plea. Although it is laborious to find potential donors, it gives us hope to hear from patients who survived COVID-19, who feel blessed that they are alive and want to pay it forward by helping others who are battling the virus,” she added.

She also expressed her gratitude to those who have reached out to her family with prayers messages of support.

“It is comforting to know that we are not alone in this difficult time,” she said.

“Thank you to those who, out of the goodness of their hearts, are trying to find ways to look for potential donors. You know who you are,” she continued.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all, for praying for our mother, Meding. We know she can feel the love that you’ve been sending her way. God bless you,” she added.