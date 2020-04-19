“‘Change career?’: Zanjoe Marudo becomes a ‘barbero’”

Zanjoe Marudo shaved his father’s head as most barber shops are closed amid the enhanced community quarantine.

With many, if not all barber shops closed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several people are confronted with haircut problems.

But lucky for some, there are quite a few options: have them trimmed or cut by someone at home. And actor Zanjoe Marudo has done just that.

On Instagram, Marudo shared a photo of him shaving his father’s head, writing: “I hope someday my son will cut my hair.”

One of his friends commented: “Change of career muna Z?” To which the 37-year-old Kapamilya actor replied: “Oo tol.”

When joked about having a baby already, he responded: “Distancing nga eh.”

See photo below: