Changes in INEOS Styrolution Management

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kevin McQuade, who has led the company as Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2015 has been appointed as Chairman of INEOS Styrolution.

Steve Harrington, currently President Global Styrene Monomer and Asia-Pacific for INEOS Styrolution, has been appointed as CEO reporting to Kevin. The change will be effective from July 1, 2020. Harrington has a 30-year career in the chemical industry, the last 19 years working for INEOS in commercial and senior management roles. Steve also has prior experience with ICI and Unilever. He holds a degree in chemistry from Hull University in England.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2019, sales were at 5 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

