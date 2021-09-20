JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sichuan Changhong Electric Co., Ltd. (SHA: 600839), more commonly known as Changhong, announced recently that its medium and high-end smart home appliances brand CHiQ will enter the Indonesian market with the goal of making available to the country’s shoppers products that raise the bar both in the terms of ease-of-use as well as intelligence.



Changhong CHiQ to enter Indonesian market with release of signature smart TV series

As its first entry in the Indonesian market, CHiQ will release the G7P smart TV series loaded with the latest Android 11 system and several new technologies including dbx-tv, 2.4G/5G dual-frequency WiFi and HDR 10.

At the same time, CHiQ will also release a borderless G7PF Series TV equipped with far-field voice, Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision and other exciting features. The CHiQ TV development team has always been committed to delivering an intelligent home theater connected to the Internet of Everything combined with a viewing experience enhanced by best in audio-visual effects.

CHiQ Indonesia’s general manager Mr. Luo explained that flagship stores have already been opened on Indonesia’s most popular e-commerce platforms, with all product lineups becoming simultaneously available in each outlet. Meanwhile, the brand is hosting CHiQ Brand Day, a promotional event in concert with e-commerce platforms JD.ID and Shopee.

CHiQ plans further expansion in the Indonesian market with additional enrichment of product lines and categories as well as continuous upgrades of product in terms of both quality and service, providing Indonesian consumers with ever more comprehensive intelligent home appliances in tandem with customer-first services.

CHiQ’s parent company Changhong has entered Indonesia as zearly as 1998, becoming the first Chinese home appliance brand to set up business on the archipelago. With plans on remaining faithful to the corporate mantra of “Creating a well-known smart home appliance brand and building a world-class industry leader”, CHiQ will further the expansion into the Indonesian e-commerce market, offering a growing lineup of smarter products to Indonesian shoppers, and constantly exploring new opportunities.

Changhong was founded in 1958 and has been experiencing growth for more than 60 years. From the production and sale of color TVs in its initial stage to diversified expansion into IT electronics today, Changhong has evolved into a comprehensive multinational enterprise group spanning R&D and manufacturing of consumer electronics and core components.