Channel Tres Announces 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 24, 2020

For the third year in a row, Channel Tres has announced he’ll be returning for headline Australian dates this April and May alongside his appearances around the country as part of this year’s Groovin the Moo lineup.

The much-hyped house rapper will kick off the run of dates at Mojo’s in Perth on Wednesday, 29th April before going on to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney when he makes his way down under later this year.

It’s been a big 12 months for Tres, releasing his Black Moses EP, touring around the world as part of some massive festival lineups (including here at last year’s Splendour in the Grass), and delivering a stellar rework of Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Earfquake’.

Most recently, he remixed King Princess’ Cheap Queen standout ‘Hit the Back’ earlier this year.

Check out tour dates below. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 28th February.

[embedded content]

Channel Tres Australian Tour 2020

Wednesday, 29th April

Mojo’s Bar, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 1st May

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Eventbrite

Tuesday, 5th May

Outpost, Brisbane

Tickets: Moshtix

Thursday, 7th May

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix