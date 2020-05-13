ChannelAdvisor Announces Integration with Kogan.com Marketplace

Leading e-commerce solution provider offers brands and retailers potential access to millions of active Kogan.com customers

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced its integration with the Kogan.com Marketplace, a premier selling channel in Australia that serves millions of online shoppers.

ChannelAdvisor’s robust and comprehensive suite of automation and analytics tools can help brands and retailers transform their product data, manage inventory from a single, unified platform, and facilitate the flow of orders on global marketplaces. This streamlined process can help merchants reach new buyers on Kogan.com and expand their global reach to capture new audiences.

“We are excited to bring Kogan.com Marketplace to our brands and retailers,” said Simon Clarkson, ChannelAdvisor Managing Director, APAC. “We believe this is a fantastic opportunity for both the marketplace and sellers alike. ChannelAdvisor’s strategic partnership with Kogan.com serves to benefit the e-commerce industry as a whole. Kogan is an iconic name amongst online shoppers in Australia, which is why ChannelAdvisor is so pleased to connect this established marketplace with brands and retailers.”

Founded in 2006, Kogan reports that it lists over 10 million products from over one thousand brands and distributors. According to Kogan, millions of visitors come to the marketplace every month, and the platform has over 1.8 million active customers.

“Kogan.com is obsessed with delighting customers and providing them with the best online shopping experience,” said Lazar Monin, Director of Marketplace at Kogan.com. “We’re always focused on providing our customers with more choice, and our strategic partnership with ChannelAdvisor achieves just that.”

The Kogan.com Marketplace offers products across a wide range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and more.

“In the constantly changing e-commerce environment, it’s now more important than ever for brands and retailers to be able to reach more customers through diversified channels,” said Clarkson. “Brands and retailers that leverage these channels effectively have the potential to drive continued growth. ChannelAdvisor’s integration with Kogan.com can help streamline processes, drive growth, and generate faster results.”

“Kogan.com is always focused on building long term and mutually beneficial relationships,” Monin added. “We value partners such as ChannelAdvisor because it’s a win-win-win. It’s a win for our customers, sellers, and our business.”

To learn more about selling on marketplaces, visit channeladvisor.com.au/solutions/selling/ .

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimise fulfilment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Catch, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.au/ .

