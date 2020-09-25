“Charlene Gonzalez’s son Andres is now a billboard model”

Celebrity mom Charlene Gonzalez is happy for her son Andres’s new modelling career.

After finishing high school held via an online graduation last May, it looks like the twins of Aga and Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach are keeping busy with new things apart from collegiate studies. Last September 25, proud mom Charlene shared that her son has now been welcomed into the fold of a major local clothing brand and posted a photo of his first major billboard found along EDSA.

On her latest Instagram account, Charlene wrote,

“My Love.. Andres ️ @aagupy…

️Thank you for making Andres part of the Bench [email protected] @benchtm.. We are so happy ️”

Last May, Charlene also dedicated a special graduation post for her son. She wrote, “[email protected] ️We are extremely proud of you!! All the years of hard work has paid off. Congratulations on your high school graduation. Although, you may have not physically walked across the stage for the graduation ceremony due to the global pandemic, it does not take away the many years of sacrifice, perseverance, defeats, victories & life lessons you’ve learned & continue to learn during your school life & life in general.

“Ultimately, know that we are extremely proud of the kind hearted & god fearing person you have become. We celebrate you and Atasha everyday & your dad & I are extremely excited for what life has in store for the both of you. Continue dreaming & reaching for your dreams & putting God first in all your plans and he will lead your path ️ We love you so so so so much!!! ️ To all the 2020 graduates…

you belong to a special graduation batch that will be forever remembered for their courage, resilience and strength.. Congratulations to you all and continue to inspire and be inspired. ️ We salute you all ️ #Classof2020 #brentinternationalschoolmanila

Love,

Dad & Mom ️”