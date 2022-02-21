CHARLES & KEITH CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY WITH THE 2022 THEME: #BREAKTHEBIAS

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CHARLES & KEITH is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day and the 2022 theme #BreakTheBias with a series of initiatives, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to empower women and forge an inclusive world.

This year sees the brand take a three-fold approach to render its support for the movement: Partnering with a dedicated charity, Dress for Success® – whose mission is to economically empower women across the globe; amplifying female voices that drive culture and change through podcast series Second Life; and ensuring that the message of empowerment resonates from inside out, with the introduction of new policies to support its female employees.

CHARLES & KEITH has rallied some friends of the brand to shed light on breaking biases and amplifying the thought-provoking social movement aligned with the 2022 International Women’s Day thematic. Our community of trailblazing women will show their support by striking the official #BreakTheBias pose and encouraging their friends and followers to join the cause. CHARLES & KEITH will also be making donations – monetary and in-kind – to Dress for Success and its Your Hour, Her Power® programme, on behalf of each participating member of the community.

As a brand that prides itself on celebrating and encouraging women to be bold and beautiful in their own ways, CHARLES & KEITH is inspired by Dress for Success‘ continuous mission to empower women. The fallout from the pandemic has disproportionately affected women, with job and income losses affecting women more than men – causing a global “She-cession”. The charity’s recent COVID-19 client impact survey found that 77% of clients are not receiving an income, 59% are finding it difficult to afford groceries, and 51% are at risk of losing their housing due to income loss.

CHARLES & KEITH’s donations will benefit Dress for Success‘ affiliates in and around the world, supporting their network of professional and life coaches, styling services, and development tools that will their help their beneficiaries face their job search with confidence and achieve economic advancement.

CHARLES & KEITH is also proud to partner with award-winning career podcast Second Life on a 4-part series hosted by Who What Wear co-founder Hillary Kerr, featuring an inspiring cast of panellists.

Not one to shy away from topics that are thought provoking, life altering, and inspiring, Kerr will delve into how each incredible guest has overcome hurdles on their own career path and continues to evolve the meaning of professional fulfilment. The first episode of the podcast will go live on 21 February 2022 on Second Life‘s channels across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Art19, with subsequent episodes rolling out every Monday.

Just as CHARLES & KEITH is committed to empowering women outside of organisation, the brand continues to forge an inclusive workplace by constantly reviewing its internal policies. This year will see the introduction of paid leave as standard for employees in the unfortunate event of miscarriage. Additionally, in instances of stillbirth or neonatal death, the company is pleased to extend sponsored grief counselling for employees and their spouse or partner, beyond their entitled maternity and paternity leave.

With these efforts around International Women’s Day, CHARLES & KEITH hopes to create meaningful conversations, raise awareness on gender discrimination, and embrace the differences that make each woman unique.