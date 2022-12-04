Charley Crockett Announces 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Texas-born blues and country artist Charley Crockett is bringing his Stetson hat and folk tunes to Australia for the first time in March 2023.

Presented by Love Police and Frontier Touring, Crockett and his band The Blue Drifters will hit the east coast supported by Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys. The visit includes a spot at the Tent Pole festival at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong, Victoria.

Charley Crockett – ‘I’m Just a Clown’

Tracks from Crockett’s most recent full length, The Man From Waco, are sure to get an airing. The album was recorded live, and spins a fictional Western narrative inspired by cowboy classics.

After getting his start in Dallas recording lo-fi covers and originals, Crockett has released twelve albums since 2015. Charley Crockett is in fact a distant relative of American folk hero Davy Crockett, and echoes of other American figures like Woody Guthrie can be heard in his tales of hitchhiking and outlaws.

Crockett will be joined by Sydney alt-country act Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, whose latest release, Late Night Essentials, came out in November 2020.

Charley Crockett Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 1st March – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 2nd March – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 4th March – Tent Pole Festival, Mt Duneed, VIC

Sunday, 5th March – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale here.

