Charli XCX Announces Australian Headline Shows for 2023

Charli XCX has announced a pair of Australian headline shows for February and March next year, with the pop phenom set to play shows in Melbourne and Brisbane to coincide with her upcoming festival appearances.

Charli will perform a headline show at the Tivoli in Brisbane on Tuesday, 28th February before another at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Thursday, 2nd March. Tickets will go on sale next Tuesday, 20th December at 12pm AEDT, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off a day earlier at 11am AEDT.

In addition to her headline shows, Charli will also perform as part of next year’s For the Love lineup alongside Duke Dumont, Snakehips, Sonny Fodera and more. The touring festival will run from late February, with stops on the Gold Coast, in Wollongong, Melbourne and Perth. Charli will also perform as part of the (sold-out) opening concert for Sydney WorldPride on Friday, 24th February with Kylie Minogue and Jessica Mauboy.

Charli last performed in Australia in early 2020 for that year’s edition of Laneway Festival. Since then, she’s released two new albums: How I’m Feeling Now – completed during the 2020 lockdowns – and this year’s Crash, which featured singles like Rina Sawayama collab ‘Beg for You’ and ‘New Shapes’ with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

Since Crash arrived, Charli’s kept busy. Her upcoming Australian dates mark the eighth leg of her world tour in support of the album, and in recent months she’s dropped Tiësto collab ‘Hot in It’ along with ‘Hot Girl’ for the Bodies Bodies Bodies soundtrack.

Charli XCX ‘Crash’ Australian tour 2023

Tuesday, 28th February – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, 2nd March – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

