Charli XCX, Duke Dumont and Snakehips Lead For the Love 2023 Lineup

For the Love organisers have revealed the lineup for the festival’s 2023 edition, which will take place on the Gold Coast, in Wollongong, Melbourne and Perth in February and March next year.

Leading the bill is UK pop sensation Charli XCX. The singer was last in the country to perform at Laneway in early 2020, and since then has released two new albums – 2020’s How I’m Feeling Now and Crash earlier this year. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of DJ Duke Dumont, house producer Sonny Fodera and duo Snakehips.

Charli XCX – ‘Beg for You’

There’s also a strong contingent of homegrown talent, with Cosmo’s Midnight, Budjerah, KYE, Sumner and Jade Zoe rounding out the bill. FTL 2023 will kick off Saturday, 25th February at Doug Jennings Park on the Gold Coast, before heading to Thomas Dalton Park in Wollongong the following day.

The festival’s Melbourne leg will take place Catani Gardens on Saturday, 4th March, wrapping up at Taylor Reserve in Perth on Sunday, 5th March. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (1st December) at 4pm AEDT, with a pre-sale kicking off that morning at 9am. Register for that here.

The For the Love lineup arrives shortly after it was announced that Charli will be heading to Australia next year for Sydney WorldPride, with the singer performing at WorldPride’s opening concert on Friday, 24th February alongside Kylie Minogue and Jessica Mauboy.

For the Love 2023 Dates and Venues

Saturday, 25th February – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, 26th February – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong

Saturday, 4th March – Catani Gardens, Melbourne

Sunday, 5th March – Taylor Reserve, Perth

For the Love 2023 Lineup

Charli XCX

Duke Dumont

Sonny Fodera

Cosmo’s Midnight

Snakehips

Budjerah

KYE

Sumner

Jade Zoe

