“Charlie Dizon shares advice Toni Gonzaga gave her for ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’”

‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’ star Charlie Dizon admits she feels pressure playing the role of the eldest Salazar sister.

Aside from starring in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Fan Girl, Charlie Dizon has also been busy shooting the Star Cinema prequel Four Sisters Before the Wedding where she plays the role of Teodora Grace Salazar, the eldest of four siblings, that was originally played by Toni Gonzaga in the original 2013 film.

Charlie said she was lucky to receive some acting tips from Toni herself this year. “Yung mga kailangan ko tandaan siguro yung nuances talaga ni Teddie and actually naging suwerte ako nakausap ko ng saglit si Ms. Toni na yun yung sinabi niya, ‘Lagi mo lang tatandaan na ayaw ni Teddie ng awkward situations kaya siya medyo OA gumalaw.’ Basta gusto niya masaya o hindi negative yung nangyayari. So yun yung pinaka tinandaan yung essence ni Teddie and yung pagka panganay niya hindi talaga mawawala yung siya yung nag-li-lead ng mga magkakapatid. Yun yung makikita natin sa Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” she shared.

As the eldest sister in the film, Charlie said there is more pressure on her to deliver. “Aside from the expectations, natural lang na may expectations yung mga tao talaga but dahil nga tinulungan kami ng production and our director, everyone tinulungan kami sa Star Cinema na mag-prepare talaga and ako, aside from the pressure, inisip ko na lang talaga din na i-enjoy yung moment kasama yung mga cast and yung whole production kasi yun talaga yung naramdaman namin while we were shooting. Sobrang positive yung energy ng buong cast so hindi ko na masyado maisip yung pressure while we were doing it. Of course andun pa rin yung pressure but more on excited ako,” she said.

Before starting lock-in taping last October, the 24-year-old actress said the entire cast and production went through a lot of preparations through script readings and team building, and script analysis.

“So nahimay namin talaga bawat characters kasi importante din yun para malaman namin kung ano yung dynamics namin with each other, hindi lang sa character namin talaga. Ang laking tulong talaga na nag-one-on-one kami with direk Mae kasi parang mas nakilala namin ang isa’t isa. Mas madaling maging open sa amin and talagang sinabi niya sa amin ang bawat part, kung ano mang essential sa bawat character. Sobrang grateful namin kay direk Mae na talagang na-guide niya kami. Talagang naramdaman ko kasi na kami talaga yung characters na yun laya naging madali,” she explained.

Even though her films won’t be released in theaters this year because of the pandemic, Charlie said she is still grateful for the opportunities to advance her career in acting.

“Sobrang proud ako sa project namin na ito. Proud ako sa buong team, sa Star Cinema, sa cast. Sobrang thankful ako na makasama ko sila and bukod sa panghihinayang na hindi kami maipapalabas sa ngayon, hindi namin alam kung mapapalabas kami sa cinemas. Mas feeling ko grateful ako and lucky na meron tayong platform, meron na ganitong technology na maipalabas pa rin yung pelikula namin kahit na nasa panahon tayo ng pandemya. Kaya sobrang grateful ko pa din,” she added.

Four Sisters Before The Wedding streams worldwide beginning December 11 via KTX.ph (ktx.ph), iWantTFC (iwanttfc.com), TFC IPTV, Cignal PPV (my.cignal.tv), and Sky Cable pay-per-view (mysky.com.ph). This is distributed by CineXpress.