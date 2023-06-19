Charlie Puth Adds Second Melbourne Show to Australian Tour

Charlie Puth has added another Melbourne show to his upcoming Australian tour in October and November. Tickets went on sale to the shows last week, with the first Melbourne date at the Margaret Court Arena selling out. The new show – also at the MCA – will take place on Monday, 30th October.

Puth has locked in dates in two other cities on the tour: Brisbane on Friday, 27th October, and Sydney on Wednesday, 1st November. The run of shows, billed as the ‘The “Charlie” Live Experience’, will be Puth’s first-ever tour of the country.

Charlie Puth: ‘Light Switch’

[embedded content]

The tour is in support of his 2022 album, Charlie, which featured singles like ‘Loser’, ‘Left and Right’ (featuring BTS’ Jung Kook). It’s Puth’s third studio album, following 2018’s Voicenotes. His most recent single is a country swerve called ‘That’s Not How This Works’, featuring country music duo Dan + Shay.

Charlie was written in the wake of a breakup, and in a 2022 interview with GQ Puth said he wants listeners to know they can be responsible for their healing.

“You can go to therapy and you can surround yourself with friends who will gas you up and make you feel better. But I think that is temporary feel-goodness,” Puth told GQ.” You yourself can make yourself feel better. Because I was going through such a tough time for two years, and this music is, uh, the thing that healed me. And I was the one who made it. I made my own Band-Aid. And I just want people to know that they’re capable of so much.”

Friday, 27th October – The Riverstage, Brisbane

Sunday, 29th October – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Monday 30th October – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne NEW SHOW

Wednesday, 1st November – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale now via Live Nation. Tickets for the second Melbourne show on sale Tuesday, 20th June.

