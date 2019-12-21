Charlie Puth and Josh Peck Join James Corden For an Epic “Boyz II Menorah” Hanukkah Song
[embedded content]
Move over “Dreidel Song,” there’s a new Hanukkah anthem that’s sweeping the nation. On Dec. 19, The Late Late Show With James Corden introduced viewers to “Boyz II Menorah” — AKA the supergroup of your ’90s holiday dreams. The boy band is made up some familiar famous faces: Corden, Charlie Puth, Josh Peck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Links”>Zach Braff. Together, they sing their way through “A Week and a Day,” with a line for each candle on the menorah. If their harmonies and clever lyrics aren’t enough to make you swoon, perhaps their choreographed dance number in matching all-white outfits will do the trick. I think Braff put it best when he said, “Girl, Baruch Ata—I don’t know how you do it.” Give this group a Grammy already! Watch the funny parody music video above. And yes, you can download the track on iTunes.