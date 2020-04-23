“Charo Santos on the entertainment industry post-COVID 19: ‘It will be a new normal for all of us'”

Charo Santos encourages storytellers to continue telling stories and find new ways to share them with the world.

“If things will normalize, it will be a new normal for all of us.”

These were the words of ABS-CBN’s chief content officer Charo Santos as she shared her thoughts on how the pandemic will impact the entertainment industry.

“I don’t think anyone can predict kung kailan babalik sa normal ang sitwasyon. If things will normalize, it will be a new normal for all of us. Hindi natin alam kung kailan magbubukas ang mga sinehan, at kung magbubukas ang mga sinehan, kung anong klaseng viewing experience ba ang dapat nating maramdaman, with the social distancing and all,” she said during the online streaming event of Gabi ng Himala: Mga Awit at Kwento.

Despite the uncertainties, Charo remarked that storytelling should continue. She also highlighted that there are various digital platforms now online that can be utilized to share stories.

“I don’t think dapat matigil ang value of storytelling. Habang nabubuhay tayo, patuloy dapat ang paglalahad ng iba’t ibang kuwento… There are so many alternatives now on the digital platform with the different streaming services. Even on YouTube, you can pay.”

The actress-producer encouraged the people in the industry to find new ways to tell their stories and to be bold in facing the challenges.

“Marami nang pinagdaanan ang mundo, at sa lahat ng pinagdaanan ng mundo, marami ring nabago. There will be a new normal for all of us, but I believe that the ones will come out with the boldest, most artistic, and most imaginative solutions are the ones who will survive, are the ones who are going to make it. Hindi tayo puwedeng mabalot ng takot at pangamba. We honor it, but at the same time, harapin natin. Let’s not stop there. Let’s continue looking for solutions and let’s make these bold moves,” she stated.