“Charo Santos on working with Daniel Padilla: ‘He amazes me in every scene!’”

‘Whether the Weather is Fine’ star Charo Santos shares scenes from her last shooting day with Daniel Padilla.

Ever since it was announced last year that she was finally doing a movie with Daniel Padilla set for release in 2020, Charo Santos has had nothing but praises for the younger actor. Last February 11, on the last shooting day of their latest project, the veteran actress made a post on her Instagram account sharing her experience working with DJ. Their film Whether The Weather is Fine focuses on the experience of what happened to a mother and her son after the devastating aftermath of Typhoon Yolanda back in 2013.

She wrote, “This kid is really something! Been watching him since he started pero iba pala when you get to work with him… at lalo pa when you get to actually know him! He amazes me in every scene! (And the fan in me gets kilig everytime… sorry @bernardokath ) @supremo_dp you are one of a kind… continue to love your art, your craft and your family. You still have a big world to conquer… go for it! I will be proudly watching ️ Can’t wait for everyone to watch this film!”

The film is a joint project of Dreamscape, iWant, Quantum Films, Black Sheep, and Globe Studios. Along with international partners with studios from France, Singapore, Indonesia, and Germany. The movie is directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad.