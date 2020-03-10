“Charo Santos to Daniel Padilla: ‘I hope you evolve into a Hyun Bin’”

Charo Santos commended Daniel Padilla’s performance in ‘Whether the Weather is Fine’

Charo Santos-Concio was all praises for Daniel Padilla, her co-star in Whether the Weather is Fine.

“Magaling. He has the instincts of an actor. He does his homework. Inaaral niya ang character niya. Sa set naman, maalaga siya. Feeling ko si Yoon Se-ri (a character from Crash Landing On You) ako,” she said in a press interview on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Charo has been very vocal about her admiration for Crash Landing On You‘s Hyun Bin who plays the character of Captain Ri Jeong-hyuk in the series. The ABS-CBN executive hopes that Daniel would evolve into someone like Hyun Bin in the future.

“Nagkita nga kami nung Friday. Nag-dubbing kami ng some parts. Sabi ko I hope you evolve into a Hyun Bin. Pero sabi ko, ‘Bata ka pa naman, you’re allowed to have your adventure.’ You get to know yourself better. [Because] when Daniel matures, you see naman how he takes care of Kathryn (Bernardo),” she stated.

Charo Santos on working with Daniel Padilla: ‘He amazes me in every scene!’

Whether the Weather is Fine tells the story of the aftermath of typhoon Yolanda, which hit the country in November 2013.

It will be directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad.