“Charo Santos writes heartwarming birthday message for granddaughter”

Read Charo Santos’ message for her granddaughter Julia.

ABS-CBN chief content officer Charo Santos wrote a heartfelt birthday message for her granddaughter Julia on social media on Monday, June 8.

Julia is the daughter of her son Francis Concio and his wife Carla.

On her Instagram page, Charo posted, “To my first granddaughter, Julia… happiest birthday!!! Know that you are amazing… Caca (her grandchildren call her ‘Caca’) and Coco both love you and are always so proud of everything that you do!”

The actress remarked that she will always support Julia in her journey towards achieving her dreams.

“We will always be behind you and cheering for you as you fly high for your dreams!!! We love you, our dear Julia!! Enjoy your day… thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness to us,” she wrote.