“#CharoAt65: Charo Santos reflects on her journey as she turns 65”

Read Charo Santos’ 65th birthday post.

Charo Santos took to Instagram to reflect on the decades that passed as she celebrated her 65th birthday.

The ABS-CBN executive remarked that she is grateful for the guidance she received from God throughout her journey.

“As I turn 65, I can only reflect on the goodness of God with all the blessings that He bestowed upon me. As I look back on my journey of triumphs and trials, wins and losses, favors and failures, I know that I could not have survived these alone and my heart is filled with warmth knowing that I was always being guided every step of the way,” she said in her Instagram post.

She added that she is also thankful for the learning she gained along the way.

“I am grateful to have lived, loved, and learned and all the more thankful that I am continually living, loving, and learning,” she stated.

She added, “Thank you for all your well wishes, for all the gifts, and most importantly, for all the love you all have showered me!!! It’s so good to be 65! #CharosReflections #CharoAt65,” she posted.

Various Kapamilya artists extended their well-wishes to Charo.

“Happiest birthday ma’am Charo!! May you be blessed with good health so you can continue to do more of what you love,” Bianca Gonzalez said.

“Happy Birthday CSC!!! ️ Classic – you are one of the most beautiful Filipinas ever. I remember your movies – favorite ko ang KakaBaKabaKaba?!” Karen Davila stated.

“Happy birthday Ma’am Charo! May God bless you more with good health and happiness,” Charlie Dizon said.