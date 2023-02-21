Chartered Association of Building Engineers’ First-ever Asia Pacific Conference “Constructing our Future” Chart the way forwardCABE HK & HQ_logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 February 2023 – The Chartered Association of Building Engineers’ (CABE), has held its inaugural Conference for Asia Pacific Region in Hong Kong. Hosted at the New Millennium Hotel and live on Zoom on 17 February 2023.

The theme for the conference was Constructing our Future and as we emerge from the pandemic it is essential that we turn our attention to the future. The construction industry is evolving so quickly, and whilst this presents many opportunities, it also presents many challenges.

Our esteemed speakers Ar. Donald CHOI, Executive Director and CEO at Chinachem Group, Ir. Professor Thomas CHAN, Executive Director at WSP (Asia) Limited, Dr. Raymond YAU, General Manager, Technical Services & Sustainable Development at Swire Properties Limited, Mr. Victor TAI JP , Under Secretary for Housing at HKSAR Government and Ms. Clarice YU JP , Director of Buildings at HKSAR Government, identified and explored the challenges and presented future solutions and innovations. Sharing their expertise and technical knowledge with the audience they provided information that can be used to implement the necessary changes that will have a real benefit to projects, buildings and buildings users lives.

One of the biggest challenges in the construction industry is its aging workforce– over 40% of those working in the construction industry in Hong Kong are over 55 – and it was acknowledged that we need to do more to encourage young people into the industry, it is an exciting industry, an industry that is embracing modern methods of construction, new technologies and new innovation, but young people are failing to recognise just how exciting the industry is and dismissing it as a career.

It is time to change, and some of this change will come from new, innovative digital technologies – AI, BIM, drones, robotics, computer simulation tools – and as professionals we need to continue to embrace this technology. These opportunities to create a modern culture for the industry, tools that will facilitate modern decision-making, drive efficiencies, improve safety structures and introduce news methods of working will change the face of the construction industry. and digital evolution is now a must to ensure the continual success of the sector.

The speakers explored the opportunities to decarbonise commercial buildings. Looking at how to implement net zero carbon projects into the industry and how to record robust construction data that allows you to identify consumption, to benchmark and compare usage and to identify trends. The audience was reminded that it is only when we can understand what the data is telling us that we can make effective and informed decisions allowing us to create smart energy management platforms and climate resilient designs for all new development projects.

Design for Well Being in public housing was explored in detail. With proven evidence that demonstrates that when you consider the wellness of the building inhabitants you can enrich people’s living standards. This should now be a critical consideration in the design of future buildings and is a key focus for CABE and its members.

The future of the construction industry is dependent on professionals collaborating, sharing knowledge and discussing solutions. Collaboration is a key part of CABE’s values, and we encourage professionals throughout the industry to embrace as many opportunities to come together – to discover more, to learn more. It is only by collaboration that members and professionals will adapt to the needs of the industry and build a better future for everyone.

