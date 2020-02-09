Chartered plane carrying repatriated OFWS from China lands in Clark

CLARK FREEPORT — The plane carrying 30 repatriated Filipinos from China’s city of Wuhan in Hubei province has landed at the Air Force’s Haribon Hangar here around 7 a.m.

The repatriated Filipinos onboard the chartered flight included 29 adults and one infant.

They were joined by a 10-member team from the government, which included two members from the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai, three members from the Department of Foreign Affairs, and Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs.

Also part of the team were five personnel of the medical team from Department of Health.

Officials of the DOH and the DFA earlier said the repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers will be immediately transported to the quarantine site at the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City.

The flight’s crew will also be subjected to the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

