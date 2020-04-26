Check Out Post Malone Playing 15 Nirvana Tracks & Absolutely Killing It

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 26, 2020

Post Malone has never made it a secret that he’s a big lover of grunge and rock music, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that he’s a big fan of Nirvana.

Over the weekend he put on a massive show, performing a stack of the band’s biggest hits on a live stream for coronavirus relief.

Postie performed for over an hour, and raised over $2.5 million for the United Nations’ COVID-19 Solidarity Fund for the World Health Organisation.

He shredded some absolute classics, accompanied by Travis Barker from Blink-182 on drums, with some of the highlights including ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, ‘About A Girl’ and ‘Come As You Are’.

Post Malone has been almost universally praised for the performance online, with many punters admitting their scepticism that he’d be able to do justice to Nirvana’s inimitable style of music.

Nirvana founding member Krist Novoselić was watching live and tweeted his approval.

I don’t think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!! — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

It’s the latest charitable act by Post Malone, who is developing a name for himself as a philanthropist amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month he held a virtual beer pong contest, with all money generated from the tournament buy-in going to COVID-19 aid.

Replay the full set below: