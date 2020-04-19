Check Out Slipknot’s New Doco ‘Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life’

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 19, 2020

An hour-long Slipknot documentary is out now and available to stream for free on YouTube.

Slipknot Unmasked: All Our Life was produced by the BBC, goes for a full hour and contains all sorts of highlights and tribulations the band has gone through over the years.

The doco features performances by the band, behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interview clips, as well as covering issues like substance abuse and the death of Paul Gray.

Slipknot last released music in the form of 2019 record We Are Not Your Kind.

The band unveiled another short film earlier this year called Pollution which serves as an extension to the official music video for the band’s track ‘Nero Forte’.

They, like most other bands, have been forced to cancel 2020 tour dates due to the outbreak of COVID-19, including the highly anticipated Knottfest Japan.

Check out the full Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life below: