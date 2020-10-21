Check Your Throat Nodules ‘Coz Channel 7 Is Bringing Australian Idol Back

Get your best touchdowns ready because Channel 7 are going balls to the wall with early 00’s nostalgia with the announcement that they are bringing back Australian Idol.

In the network’s Upfront presentation, where it talks about what’s coming in the next few months, they revealed that they’ll be bringing back the beloved series in 2022.

“The biggest show in the world comes to Seven in 2022, and we know Australians are going to love it,” Seven’s director of programming, Angus Ross, said in a press statement.

“We can’t wait to bring Idol back to Australian audiences in 2022, putting our prime-time content line-up even further ahead of the competition.

“We’re home to the biggest franchises in television at Seven, and Idol is the biggest of them all.”

While there’s no word yet on who will be hosting or judging the new series, we are begging Marcia Hines to come back so we can hear the sweet, sweet sounds of “that’s what I’m talkin’ ’bout!” once again.

And, as we wait with bated breath for more details, let’s revisit the absolute best audition of Idol history, hands down.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]