CHED releases stipends for SUCs, LUCs

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) said on Sunday that it has released subsidy funds for at least 33 state universities and colleges (SUCs) and 19 local universities and colleges (LUCs) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With its partner, the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), CHEd continues the release of funds for the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) Program, its chairman J. Prospero De Vera 3rd said.

“The SUCs/LUCs should immediately coordinate with the grantees for the release of their TES and find the best way to distribute them while complying with the stringent safety and health measures being implemented by their respective local government during this period,” de Vera said.

He added that there are still a number of SUCs/LUCs that have yet to submit their TES Liquidation for AY 2018-2019.

“The remaining SUCs and LUCs should now complete their submission of documents and resolve their compliance issues on TES liquidation so we can quickly disburse TES funds,” de Vera said.

“The CHED will fast track the downloading of funds to SUCs/LUCs so that needy students can get their stipends especially because they need this during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we need the SUCs/LUCs to comply with auditing and accounting rules to do this,” he added.

Students get P40,000 per school year for their additional education expenses such as books, school supplies, food and transportation expenses. ARLIE O. CALALO