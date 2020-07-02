ChEd to medical schools: Admit students even without NMAT

THE Commission on Higher Education (ChEd) has authorized medical schools to admit for next school year students who have not taken the National Medical Admission Test (NMAT).

In a statement, ChEd Chairman Prospero De Vera 3rd said that the policy would only be for the upcoming school year as the Center for Educational Measurement (CEM) failed to administer the test.

De Vera said there were currently 56 higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country authorized to offer the doctor of medicine program.

Based on the data gathered from the CEM, there are about 9,000 registered applicants to the NMAT.

The NMAT, a requirement for admission to medical schools, was postponed last March due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.