Chelsea Peretti, AKA Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Gina, has released an EP about coffee

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 23, 2020

Comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti has pivoted her career back to music, with the release of her new EP titled Foam and Floatsam.

The EP is five tracks long, and is taken from her forthcoming debut album which is, naturally, about coffee – something we’re all ingesting too much of in isolation.

She worked with producer Kool Kojak on every track of the album, and it is said to feature a pretty impressive list of stars. Reggie Watts, Hannibal Buress, Juliette Lewis, Wale and more. According to Stereogum, the yet-to-be-titled album will drop in June, with a second EP dropping some time before that.

To celebrate the EP’s release, Peretti has dropped music videos for two of its tracks – ‘LATE’ and the Reggie Watts-featuring ‘OATMILK’. Watch both videos below.

This isn’t Peretti’s first foray into music. In fact, it’s not even her first coffee-related foray into music. She released a track called ‘Coffee Crankin’ Thru My Sys’ in 2012 and needless to say – it is iconic.

[embedded content]