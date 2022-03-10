Chem-Dry Announces Thailand Master Franchise Availability

Current footprint ready for expansion with new products, services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — After more than 20 years., Chem-Dry’s master franchise holders in Thailand are ready to sell, creating a rare entrepreneurial opportunity in a market that’s ripe for solid growth.

Brothers David and Richard Arell have held the Thailand master franchise, which covers the entire country, since 2000. Over time they established a franchise on the southern resort island of Phuket, and then sold a sub-franchise that covers part of Bangkok. Both are still busy and will provide the new master franchise owner with two well-established operations as they look to make further expansions around the country, David Arell said.

“There is huge room for growth here,” Arell said. “My brother has retired, and I am running another business, so we want to open the door to someone who can bring all that Chem-Dry offers to Thailand. We have found great success with many services, such as cleaning offices, area rugs, furniture, mattresses and even boat and car upholstery! And there are so many more incredibly valuable Chem-Dry offerings, such as the new disinfecting line, the tile and stone care, and the wood floor care that will do really well here. There is plenty of room for growth in Bangkok alone, and the smaller markets are screaming for these types of services.”

Chem-Dry is the world’s largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise, with nearly 3,500 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses a day in 55 countries. The innovative Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction process delivers a faster-drying, deeper and more environmentally friendly clean that appeals to home and business owners in all markets worldwide. Chem-Dry also provides cleaning and renewal services for tile and stone, granite countertops, leather and upholstery.

The new Master Franchise owner, who will control the franchising rights to all of Thailand, and have the right to develop as many franchise locations as they wish. Master Franchise owners also immediately tap into a global business with a proven track record, tested and successful marketing, operational and training material, as well as full support from Chem-Dry’s international office as well as their fellow Master Franchise owners around the world.

“Chem-Dry continues to expand its global footprint because its services fit into any economy and culture,” says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “Our 40 years of success in the United States and continued worldwide growth shows business professionals that Chem-Dry is a long-term, stable business opportunity that works well any market and cultural environment. David and Richard have shown that Thailand is well suited for what Chem-Dry has to offer, and we are certain that their successors will take what they have built and create an even stronger Chem-Dry presence in Thailand.”

To learn more about Chem-Dry and its global franchise opportunities, visit:

www.chemdryinternational.com

Contact:

David Arell

Owner

david@thaichemdry.com

Thailand mobile phone +66-818940462

USA phone +1 774-345-9420